Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech

THUMBS UP
Cordrea Tankersley- The senior intercepted two passes, including one in the final minutes to put the game away. He also had four tackles and a pass breakup.
Deshaun Watson- He had one final chance to make a Heisman statement and made the most of it. The junior passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns and led the Tigers in rushing with 85 yards and two scores.
Jordan Leggett- The Florida native caught two first-half touchdown passes and became the first Clemson tight end to ever top 600 receiving yards in a season.
Dexter Lawrence- The freshman was part of a dominant defensive front that recorded eight tackles for loss. Lawrence led the way with two sacks.
THUMBS DOWN
Second-quarter offense- Clemson managed only 32 yards on 19 offensive plays in the second quarter.
Punt returns- Clemson’s Artavis Scott returned two punts for -5 yards, while Virginia Tech’s C.J. Carroll returned one punt for two yards.
First-half officiating- Five pass interference penalties were called in the first half and a few of them were questionable at best.
Clemson’s defense late 3rd/early 4th- On three consecutive drives from late in the third quarter until early in the fourth quarter Virginia Tech went 75, 65 and 76 yards for touchdowns.
