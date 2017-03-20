South Carolina’s young pitchers shine in first SEC action

1:01 Wow! Gamecocks celebrate win over Duke, head to Sweet 16 Pause

0:28 Campus scene: USC students celebrate big NCAA win

1:48 Frank Martin 'unbelievably proud' of his Gamecocks

1:50 Great technique, heart, toughness: Coach K tips cap to Gamecocks

0:51 Gamecocks are headed to the Sweet 16!

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life

1:15 Zion Williamson's highlights from SC Hoops Festival

2:36 Why not USC? Preview, final thoughts on USC-Duke NCAA showdown

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense