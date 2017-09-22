More Videos

Brent Venables explains his favorite part of Clemson's win over Louisville 2:59

Brent Venables explains his favorite part of Clemson's win over Louisville

Pause
Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason 2:29

Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason

USC Hall of Fame biggest honor for Eric Norwood 2:30

USC Hall of Fame biggest honor for Eric Norwood

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why. 2:39

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why.

Watch Williams-Brice fill up for home football opener in 75 seconds 1:34

Watch Williams-Brice fill up for home football opener in 75 seconds

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss 3:44

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured 0:40

Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured

  • Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College

    The Clemson football team will host Boston College on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

The Clemson football team will host Boston College on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. mconnolly@thestate.com
The Clemson football team will host Boston College on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. mconnolly@thestate.com
Matt Connolly

Matt Connolly

Matt Connolly covers recruiting and college sports for The State newspaper and The State.com

Matt Connolly

Why Clemson no longer has trap games

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

September 22, 2017 9:09 AM

Clemson returns home to face Boston College on Saturday in a matchup that has all the makings of a trap game.

The Tigers are coming off a big road win over a top 15 team in Louisville and will be back on the road next week to face another top 15 team in Virginia Tech.

In between those two monster games is a matchup with the Eagles, a team that will arrive at Memorial Stadium as heavy underdogs with nothing to lose.

The problem for BC is that Clemson no longer has trap games.

Every program talks about preparing for every game the same way, but Clemson actually practices what it preaches.

Clemson is 26-1 as a favorite in its past 27 home games dating back to 2012, according to OddsShark.com. The Tigers are also 17-1 as a favorite in ACC games dating back to 2014, and are 25-2 in ACC home games as a favorite dating back to 2010.

Part of that is because Clemson does a great job in preparation, but another part of that is because the Tigers have recruited so well that even if they don’t play their best game they have enough talent to win.

The one exception to this rule occurred last season when Clemson was upset by Pittsburgh at home, but that wasn’t a trap game.

The loss to the Panthers was sandwiched in between games against Syracuse and Wake Forest, hardly marquee matchups.

In the loss to Pitt, Clemson was hurt by weaknesses that were exposed earlier in the season.

The Panthers took advantage of Clemson’s turnovers in the red zone and struggles covering running backs and tight ends to edge out a last-second win over the Tigers.

Clemson eventually got those mistakes figured out and went on to win the national title.

The Tigers may lose at some point this season, but don’t expect the loss to be in a trap game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Faith, family, baseball: Mark Kingston shares his vision for USC

View More Video