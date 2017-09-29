Final thoughts on Clemson-Virginia Tech, including a prediction

Another week, another top 15 road matchup for Clemson with College GameDay in town.
For the second time in three games, the Tigers have a prime time showdown against an ACC contender.
This week No. 2 Clemson is playing at No. 12 Virginia Tech. Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and company will be in town as the Tigers look to finish off a tough September schedule undefeated.
Two weeks ago Louisville had a blackout amid tons of hype building up to the game. Virginia Tech has asked for fans to wear maroon for Saturday’s ACC contest.
“I think it’s kind of become the norm,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said of playing a game with so much national attention. “I remember in the past that used to be a really big deal. It might’ve been a once a season or once every two year type of thing. Now it’s kind of becoming the expectation.”
This will be Clemson’s third top 15 test in the past four weeks as the Tigers have quickly become a battle-tested bunch.
Several of these players were also a part of Clemson’s national title run in 2016 and runner-up finish the year before.
The Hokies are also undefeated, but only one of their wins has come against a Power 5 opponent.
Both teams have strong defenses and several first-year starters on offense, but Kelly Bryant and the Clemson offense have been tested more than Josh Jackson and Virginia Tech.
Clemson’s big game experience and success will allow the Tigers to win a close game.
Prediction: Clemson 28, Virginia Tech 24
