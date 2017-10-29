Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

THUMBS UP
Clemson fans: It was raining sideways for much of the night but Clemson fans still packed Death Valley and created a tough home-field environment. Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson said his offense was rattled at times, especially in the first half.
Tre Lamar: The sophomore spent time at linebacker and defensive end and finished with a game-high 11 tackles, including a pair of sacks. Lamar barely got on the field in Clemson’s previous game at Syracuse.
Austin Bryant: The defensive end was a big part of a dominant defensive front. Bryant recorded two tackles for loss, a sack and forced a fumble.
Kelly Bryant: Clemson’s starting quarterback bounced back after suffering injuries against Wake Forest and Syracuse to play one of his best games of the season, accounting for 274 total yards and a pair of touchdowns.
THUMBS DOWN
Ball security: The two teams fumbled a combined seven times with Georgia Tech putting the ball on the ground three times and Clemson fumbling four. Each team only lost one fumble, though.
Georgia Tech passing game: The Yellow Jackets were 3 of 13 passing for 32 yards and most of the throws were not close. Quarterback TaQuon Marshall was 1-for-6 for (-6) yards in the first half.
Clemson’s backup defense: Georgia Tech put up 103 of its 230 total yards in the fourth quarter when Clemson had mostly backups in. The Yellow Jackets also scored their only touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Kickoffs: Georgia Tech and Clemson combined for eight kickoffs with none of them reaching the end zone.
