  • Clemson OC Jeff Scott recaps win over FSU

The Clemson Tigers football team pulled away late to beat Florida State and clinch ACC Atlantic
Matt Connolly covers recruiting and college sports for The State newspaper and The State.com

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Clemson vs. Florida State

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 11, 2017 10:06 PM

THUMBS UP

J.D. Davis: The junior linebacker got the start in place of Kendall Joseph and performed well, tying for the team lead in tackles with seven, including 1.5 tackles for loss. Davis also led Clemson in solo tackles with four.

Christian Wilkins: Even without Dexter Lawrence, Clemson’s defensive front was dominant. The Tigers had 10 tackles for loss and five sacks. Wilkins led the way with 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Travis Etienne: The freshman appears to be close to grabbing Clemson’s starting running back job. For the second consecutive week, he was depended on late with the game on the line. Etienne led the Tigers with 97 rushing yards and two scores.

Albert Huggins: The Orangeburg native made his first career start in place of Lawrence and had four tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack. Clemson continues to show off its depth on the defensive line.

THUMBS DOWN

Passing accuracy: Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant and FSU quarterback James Blackman both missed easy throws. Blackman, in particular, struggled with his accuracy, completing 13 of 32 passes.

Emmett Rice: FSU’s linebacker was ejected for targeting for a dirty hit on Clemson cornerback Ryan Carter in the third quarter. Carter did not return after the hit.

Red-zone fumbles: Bryant fumbled deep in Florida State territory in the second quarter, and Clemson had to settle for a field goal. Also in the second quarter, Tavien Feaster fumbled inside the 5, and FSU recovered.

Penalties: Clemson committed seven penalties for 80 yards with a few of them being critical ones that kept drives alive.

