James Skalski led Clemson with nine tackles against The Citadel.
Matt Connolly covers recruiting and college sports for The State newspaper and The State.com

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Clemson vs. The Citadel

By Matt Connolly

November 18, 2017 08:17 PM

THUMBS UP

Tee Higgins: The freshman has been making highlight reel catches all season in practice and it finally carried over into a game. Higgins caught six passes for 178 yards and two scores after entering with 83 yards and no touchdowns through 10 games.

Clemson’s quarterbacks: Kelly Bryant, Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson combined to complete 31 of 41 passes for 479 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. It marked the first time Clemson has had three quarterbacks pass for more than 100 yards in a game. Bryant finished with 230, while Johnson added 144 and Cooper had 105.

Clemson’s backup linebackers: James Skalski and Judah Davis started at linebacker for Clemson in place of Kendall Joseph and Tre Lamar. The two combined for 14 tackles, including two tackles for loss. Skalski had a game-high nine stops.

Military Appreciation Day: Clemson honored the military throughout the day and had an outstanding halftime show that included Lee Greenwood singing “God Bless the U.S.A.”

THUMBS DOWN

The Citadel’s passing attack: Bulldogs quarterbacks combined to complete 1 of 8 passes and threw two interceptions.

Punt returns: Ray-Ray McCloud had two punt returns for (-4) yards and also dropped a punt before diving on it to maintain possession.

Bad drop: Tight end D.J. Greenlee dropped a wide open touchdown in the first quarter. He did make up for it later by getting a first down with a 10-yard reception on fourth and 10.

The Citadel on third/fourth downs: The Bulldogs were a combined 4 of 19 on third and fourth downs.

