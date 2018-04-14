5 players who stood out in Clemson's 2018 spring game

Clemson held its spring game on Saturday. Here are five standouts from the game:
Trevor Lawrence
The freshman quarterback completed 11 of 16 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, including a perfect 50-yard strike to sophomore receiver Tee Higgins. Lawrence was the most impressive quarterback on the afternoon, commanding the offense and showing off a nice touch on deep balls.
Christian Wilkins
The senior defensive tackle owned the line of scrimmage, making six tackles, with four tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. Wilkins was in the backfield all afternoon, including on the final series of the game when he played safety and made a tackle for loss.
Trayvon Mullen
The junior cornerback had a pair of interceptions and also a pass breakup. Mullen clinched the game for the Orange team, with an 84-yard pick-six midway through the third quarter to give the Orange a 28-10 lead.
Tee Higgins
The sophomore receiver caught four passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half. Higgins was responsible for the first two scores of the game, a 50-yard touchdown and an 18-yard score.
Justin Foster
Clemson’s starting front four gets plenty of attention, but the backups also played well on Saturday. Foster had a pair of sacks and broke up a pass.
