Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to throw under pressure from Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) during the Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to throw under pressure from Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) during the Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. Adam Hagy USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to throw under pressure from Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) during the Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. Adam Hagy USA TODAY Sports
Matt Connolly

Matt Connolly

Matt Connolly covers recruiting and college sports for The State newspaper and The State.com

Matt Connolly

5 players who stood out in Clemson's 2018 spring game

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

April 14, 2018 09:32 PM

CLEMSON

Clemson held its spring game on Saturday. Here are five standouts from the game:

Trevor Lawrence

The freshman quarterback completed 11 of 16 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, including a perfect 50-yard strike to sophomore receiver Tee Higgins. Lawrence was the most impressive quarterback on the afternoon, commanding the offense and showing off a nice touch on deep balls.

Christian Wilkins

The senior defensive tackle owned the line of scrimmage, making six tackles, with four tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. Wilkins was in the backfield all afternoon, including on the final series of the game when he played safety and made a tackle for loss.

Trayvon Mullen

The junior cornerback had a pair of interceptions and also a pass breakup. Mullen clinched the game for the Orange team, with an 84-yard pick-six midway through the third quarter to give the Orange a 28-10 lead.

Tee Higgins

The sophomore receiver caught four passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half. Higgins was responsible for the first two scores of the game, a 50-yard touchdown and an 18-yard score.

Justin Foster

Clemson’s starting front four gets plenty of attention, but the backups also played well on Saturday. Foster had a pair of sacks and broke up a pass.

Watch the Clemson football team run down the hill into Memorial Stadium in this 360 video. Ashlen Renner

  Comments  