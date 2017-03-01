Dreher alum Tevin Mack leaving Texas, ‘excited for a fresh start’

Former Dreher basketball star Tevin Mack issued a statement Wednesday about his departure from the University of Texas.
In the comments posted to his Twitter page, Mack thanked Texas, its fans and coach Shaka Smart. Mack also looked forward to the next step in his college basketball career.
He is being released from his scholarship at Texas, Smart announced Monday.
Its all apart of GODS plan pic.twitter.com/p8Z1rCFkSf— Tevin Mack (@Tmack_0) March 1, 2017
The 6-foot-7 forward has been suspended since mid-January.
Mack averaged nearly 30 points a game as a senior in high school and, after being a role player in his first year in Austin, was averaging 31.3 minutes and 14.8 points per game this season.
He had signed with Smart at VCU and then was granted a release and followed the coach to Texas. The former four-star prospect was a top target for the hometown Gamecocks and Frank Martin.
