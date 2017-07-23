As 10-day league ends, SC ProAm makes basketball ‘relevant’

Rakym Felder dashed across the midcourt stripe, eyed the clock inching toward zeroes and lifted the shot. The 3-pointer carrying all his hopes harmlessly collided with the glass and bounced away.
He was disappointed, but not too much.
Although that championship trophy would have looked really nice next to his Final Four ring.
“What a way to end the S.C. ProAm,” marveled creator Carey Rich after the 100-99 overtime game concluded the sixth season of his event. “We did what we set out to do. We wanted to make basketball relevant in the month of July in the state of South Carolina.”
The Heathwood Hall gym packed with fans and the reactions of the winning ColumbiaJETS (they upset the top seed Bakari Sellers Governors) easily crossed the “relevant” tag. The 10-day league for college players has become a must-attend for them and a must-see for Columbia’s public.
“Obviously, football is king … we still wanted to find a way to make basketball be relevant,” Rich said. “I’d like to think we did what we accomplished.”
South Carolina’s Chris Silva and Felder were the only two Gamecocks whose team advanced to the title game, although most of the USC roster participated in the league. Silva scored 47 points and had 15 rebounds while Felder had 23 points.If there was a vote for MVP, Silva would have won in a landslide after averaging 30-plus points for the summer.
The event was another success. NBA players Khris Middleton and Sindarius Thornwell returned to offer their support, and the gym was routinely filled.
“I’d like to think every year in the six seasons we’ve done it, that there’s some significance in every season,” Rich said. “For them to generate that excitement and generate that interest, it goes a long way.”
