How Frank Martin will participate in the NCAA tournament

Frank Martin will be a part of March Madness after all.
CBS Sports and Turner Sports announced Wednesday that the South Carolina men's basketball coach will be in studio during television coverage of the 2018 NCAA tournament on Saturday and Sunday. Martin led the Gamecocks to the Final Four last season.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, a former Carolina assistant, will be in studio for Thursday and Friday coverage.
The duo will be part of a studio team, based in Atlanta, that includes Casey Stern, Brendan Haywood, Candace Parker and Seth Davis. Coverage of the tournament's first two rounds will be spread across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV.
