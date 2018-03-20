Report: No evidence linking USC assistant to wrongdoing with sports agency

Chuck Martin, currently a South Carolina assistant basketball coach and formerly of Indiana, had no communication via school email or text message with ASM sports agency employees between Jan. 1, 2016 and April 1, 2017 regarding recruit Brian Bowen.
This is what IU has told the Indianapolis Star in response to a Freedom of Information request.
Yahoo Sports on Feb. 23 mentioned Chuck Martin being the topic of an email from ASM rep Christian Dawkins to his boss, Andy Miller.
Both Dawkins and Miller have been tied to the FBI’s probe into college basketball corruption. The U.S. Attorney's Office has charged Dawkins with three counts of wire fraud and one count of money-laundering conspiracy.
The following exchange, as transcribed by Yahoo, reportedly happened in July 2016, while Chuck Martin was an assistant with the Hoosiers. He was hired at USC last June.
“Chuck Martin – Trying to close the deal on Brian Bowen for Indiana,” Dawkins wrote to Miller. “I told him if we can work together and if he can push for us to get (Hoosiers) Thomas Bryant and OG Anunoby two projected first rounders from IU this year we can work something out.”
Chuck Martin wasn’t mentioned in the Yahoo story beyond the Dawkins to Miller email.
Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin, responding to the report Feb. 26, called Chuck Martin a man of family, value and character.
“Chuck’s not in the middle of this in any way, shape or form,” Frank Martin said. “I don’t care what’s reported.”
Bowen, of course, is a centerpiece to the FBI probe. He signed with Louisville – and reportedly never listed Indiana as a serious recruiting contender – before transferring to South Carolina in January. Bowen still must be reinstated by the NCAA to play in games.
Chuck Martin has been in college coaching since 1999, serving as Marist’s head coach from 2008-13. He was an Oklahoma City Thunder scout in 2013-14.
Chuck Martin was instrumental in landing Jermaine Couisnard, a three-star guard and USC’s lone commitment in the 2018 recruiting class.
