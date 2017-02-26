Muschamp, Staley put on coaching hats for community basketball event

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, Columbia Parks & Recreation and several public safety agencies have joined together for the first Black History Month Basketball Tournament in a regional approach to build strong, lasting relationships with youth and the community.
The free event starts at 4 p.m. Sunday and also feature a step show, door prizes, refreshments and more. South Carolina coaches Will Muschamp and Dawn Staley will also be a part the fun.
Dawn Staley's going to have a busy day -- coaching for a title at 2, then celebrity coaching a title game around 5. pic.twitter.com/8kKp9dv61Z— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) February 26, 2017
This event, put together by @TheCaptain_03, will also have Will Muschamp coaching the championship game. Come on out! pic.twitter.com/dUJGCwB6n7— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) February 26, 2017
Event details
WHAT: Black History Month Basketball Tournament
WHO: Members with the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department, Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the SC Highway Patrol will compete with local youth in a friendly game of basketball and skills competition.
WHEN: Sunday, February 26 at 4 p.m.
WHERE: Greenview Park, 6700 David St., Columbia
ADMISSION: The event is free and open to the public.
