Rally puts more pep in USC fans’ step

Landon and Laura Jones, longtime Gamecock basketball fans, brought their 2-year-old twins, Lincoln and Livia, and their 9-year-old son, Liam, to Colonial Life Arena Tuesday to take part in a special pep rally that hasn’t happened at USC since ... well, ever.
The occasion was a joint pep rally for both the University of South Carolina men and women’s basketball teams, who both have reached the third round of their respective NCAA basketball tournaments, the men for the first time.
Liam held up a sign that read: “Today’s my 9th birthday, but I feel Sweet 16!”
Landon Jones, a pastor, along with his wife graduated from the USC School of Journalism in 2004, the last time the Gamecock men appeared in a tournament game, albeit unsuccessfully.
“We had to bring the kids out,” he said. “I’ve never seen us win a tournament game in my life. So I had to bring them out to experience it.”
USC officials said the rally drew about 1,000 fans to the new Foundation Square in from of the arena. The crowd came to hear coaches Dawn Staley and Frank Martin fire them up for Friday’s men’s game in New York City and the women’s game Saturday in Stockton, Calif.
Staley, whose team is in its fourth straight Sweet 16, was interrupted at one point by one of Columbia’s infamous downtown trains. “Guess I’m competing with a train,” she said. “I’m gong to win.”
Martin, who inherited a dismal program five years ago and now has his Gamecocks fighting for the Elite Eight in one of the most venerated venues in sports, Madison Square Garden, thanked the crowd for their growing support. The team, he said, “knows you have their backs.”
The coaches were joined by SEC Players of the Year A’ja Wilson for the women and Sindarius Thornwell for the men, also an historic first for USC. They led the crowd in the ubiquitous GAME-COCKS cheer.
“What are we having today? A pep rally,” Wilson said. “Let’s come back here and have a parade.”
One person in the audience for whom the cheer is not just a rallying cry, but a way of life, is Carlton Thompson. Thompson is known as Gamecock Jesus for his beard, long hair and flag-waving, foot-stomping enthusiasm at seemingly all Gamecock basketball games, men and women’s.
“I always hoped and prayed and dreamed that I would see this,” he said. “But I never really believed that it would happen. I am just so thrilled.”
USC President Harris Pastides said that last Sunday night, when the men advanced to the Final Four by beating Duke, he heard a huge noise coming from campus. He left his residence on the Horseshoe to find about 1,000 joyous students around the fountain at Thomas Cooper Library.
“We did so many cheers,” he said. “Then they started chanting one more thing: CAN-CEL CLASS!”
After the cheer arose again at the pep rally, Pastides nodded and said, “When we bring back both national championships.”
