USC broadcasters help fans make Sweet 16 memories

The enormity of being in the NCAA tournament came home for Derek Scott in the wee hours last Saturday, before South Carolina met Duke on Sunday in Greenville’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Gamecocks’ play-by-play announcer was sketchy on details about Mike Grosso, a 1960s USC player whose disputed recruitment had led to cancellation of a game between the then-ACC rivals.
A 2:30 a.m. text to IMG Sports coworker and Gamecocks historian Tommy Moody provided those details, a pregame story and relief for Scott. “(In the NCAAs) there’s an extra obligation to make sure you cover every imaginable angle,” he said. “You don’t want to later say, ‘How did I not remember that?’ ”
Had the Grosso story slipped by, Scott at least would’ve had an excuse. This is only his second taste of March Madness at the top level, and Friday, when the Gamecocks face Baylor in Madison Square Garden, will be his first Sweet 16. His previous “taste” was covering an Ohio team that lost in the first round in 2005, to a Florida team that won the next two NCAA crowns. He also went to the Division II Elite Eight in 2000.
Brad Muller, the voice of South Carolina’s women’s basketball team, can relate – in retrospect. He recalls his first broadcast of a Sweet 16 game with USC; he also has done four others over the past six seasons, not to mention trips to the Division II Sweet 16 and Elite Eight with Georgia College.
If the USC men are 2017’s NCAA Cinderella story, while the women are regulars at attending the royal ball, their broadcasters are in much the same situations.
“Winning never gets old,” Muller said as he prepped for Saturday’s game in Stockton, Calif., No. 1 seed Gamecocks vs. Quinnipiac, in the women’s Sweet 16. “(But) you’re not nervous or concerned, this is what you do. It doesn’t change; it’s very much routine.”
Preparations for both USC teams, and their respective “voices,” are underway. Scott planned to spend 48 hours between arrival Wednesday in New York and Friday’s 7:29 p.m. tipoff creating “spot charts” on each team, with notes about each player, to be used during the broadcast. Muller, with an extra 24 hours, will do that and, as will Scott, tend to “my day job” – sales for IMG for Scott, writing stories for Gamecocks Online for Muller.
Scott admits being as excited as men’s coach Frank Martin, “no question, for the chance to do games of this magnitude.” USC has never been this far in the current NCAA format, and hadn’t won an NCAA game in 44 years before last weekend.
Muller’s excitement about Dawn Staley’s team is different. “It’s for what lies ahead,” he said. “Coaches and players say they don’t, but I can’t help but think (ahead); if they beat this team, then this … and then there’s only the Final Four.
“You can’t help getting excited playing the most meaningful games of the year, and knowing the possibility of something really cool happening.”
Before any of that, though, comes the broadcast logistics. The NCAA tournament is not just another SEC road trip – for the teams, or Scott and Muller.
Westwood One’s national radio contract with the NCAA means “we can’t distribute on our usual social channels,” Scott said. “If (fans) listen now on their phones on Game Day or TuneIn … they can’t do that.”
Scott also is resigned to no postgame chats with Martin. “We could stay on afterward for an hour and a half, and he still might not be done with his obligations,” he said. Fortunately, associate head coach Matt Figger is a seasoned stand-in.
There are also regular concerns, such as pronouncing Quinnipiac correctly – though not for Muller. “I grew up an hour from Quinnipiac (Hamden, Conn.), so I’m not worried,” he said with a laugh. Scott’s challenge, he said, is “a couple of (names) in that Baylor lineup.”
Whether unknown (men) or familiar (women), this weekend’s games will forge memories for players, coaches – and broadcasters. Scott already has two: viewing the Marquette and Duke games “through (color analyst and former USC player) Casey Manning’s eyes, and having a drink after with him and Alex English. That was a treat.”
Muller will log moments for a future generation. “I take one of my son’s stuffed animals along, and take pictures of wherever we go,” he said. “I want to give him that when he turns 18.”
Rookies or veterans, for broadcasters as with teams, the Sweet 16 never gets old.
