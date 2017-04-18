Columbia, Colonial Life Arena to host NCAA men’s tournament

Columbia will continue to enjoy basketball fever.

The NCAA tabbed the Capital City as one of its NCAA men’s regional hosts on Tuesday, awarding Columbia and Colonial Life Arena the NCAA tournament first and second rounds on March 22 and 24, 2019. The regional, coming on the heels of the two most successful basketball seasons in South Carolina history and an NCAA men’s regional in Greenville, could bring up to $15 million to the city, just off one weekend.

It’s the first men’s regional the city has had since 1970, and the second for the state since the NCAA lifted its ban on predetermined championship events once the Confederate flag was taken from the Statehouse grounds. Greenville, which hosted a regional in March after it was yanked from North Carolina, was also rewarded Tuesday, landing a women’s regional (third and fourth rounds) for March 2020 and a men’s regional in March 2022.

In all, South Carolina won six NCAA championship events after Myrtle Beach, Salem and Rock Hill also were tabbed hosts for men’s golf and men’s/women’s cross country. The economic impact of the events could be over $50 million.

There are two potential drawbacks:

▪ One, if the Gamecocks’ men’s team makes the 2019 NCAA tournament, it will not be able to play at CLA. The team would be sent to another site for the first and second rounds.

▪ Two, if USC’s national champion women’s team makes the 2019 tournament as one of the top 16 seeds, it will not be able to host the first and second rounds despite earning it. NCAA regulations won’t allow one arena to host a men’s and women’s regional simultaneously, and each first/second round would be held on the same weekend.

It’s no guarantee the women’s team will make the tournament or be a hosting team for the first and second rounds, but considering the Gamecocks have hosted the last three years and have led the country in attendance the same amount of time, it’s a solid bet the NCAA would do everything it could to let USC host in the future. If there is a conflict with the women’s team in 2019, sources have confirmed to The State that a contingency is in place – the USC women would be able to play the first and second rounds within the state, most likely in Greenville.

Still, Dawn Staley probably found reason to smile. After complaining about her No. 1 seed team being sent far away from home for the women’s third and fourth rounds for the second straight year, the NCAA placed the next round of regionals very close to home.

The 2019 regionals will be held in Greensboro, N.C., where the Gamecocks advanced to their first Final Four from in 2015, giving USC a possibility of playing in Greenville, then Greensboro, to get to the 2019 Final Four (Tampa, Fla.). The 2020 regionals will be held in Greenville, where the Gamecocks won this year’s SEC tournament, giving USC the possibility of never having to leave the state to advance to the 2020 Final Four (New Orleans).

USC President Harris Pastides, athletic director Ray Tanner, men’s coach Frank Martin, Columbia Regional Sports Council Executive Director Scott Powers and mayor Steve Benjamin were set to discuss Columbia’s winning bid on Tuesday afternoon.

