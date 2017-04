More Videos

0:42 The economic impact of the NCAA Tournament coming to Columbia

2:43 Frank Martin: 'No doubt' Columbia ready to host NCAA Tournament

1:00 NCAA Tournament in Columbia: Impact on Dawn Staley's Gamecocks

0:29 Frank Martin speaks on PJ Dozier NBA decision

2:12 Gamecock athletes dressed to impress for annual gala

2:27 A'ja Wilson talks about getting dolled up, reveals her USC crush

3:14 Jake Bentley talks fashion and yoga

1:10 Sindarius Thornwell supports PJ Dozier NBA decision

6:28 'A big relief': Chad Holbrook reacts after win over Mississippi State

6:00 Chad Holbrook recaps another close USC loss

2:05 Fans buzz on South Carolina baseball team's slump

1:02 Dawn Staley throws out first pitch at USC softball