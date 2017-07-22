Alshon Jeffery: Calhoun County made me

Gamecocks commit Ahdarrious Gee highlights
Gamecocks commit Tyquan Johnson highlights
Virginia offensive tackle Jesus Gibbs of Dumfries, Va., is a South Carolina Class of 2018 commitment.
Safety Trey Dean of Hampton, Ga., explains what matters to him in the recruiting process.
Former Gamecock Kaela Davis, now with the Dallas Wings, wraps championship season
Alshon Jeffery discusses his recent trip to North Dakota to train with new Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and getting ready for first season with the Eagles.
Former South Carolina receiver Alshon Jeffery likes the potential of Gamecock receivers and team.
South Carolina's offensive line is looking for a bounce back in 2017 as the Gamecocks return starters like Zack Bailey, Cory Helms and Alan Knott.
South Carolina forward Chris Silva spent his summer going home, preparing to lead next year's Gamecocks basketball team with Frank Martin.
Gamecock star takes in SC ProAm Thursday
South Carolina football players including Jake Bentley, Deebo Samuel and Hayden Hurst took part in a photo shoot for the upcoming Go Gamecocks magazine.
Former Gamecock and current LA Charger praises Will Muschamp, talks about NFL life.
South Carolina football's gang of three is strong with Bryson Allen-Williams, TJ Brunson and Skai Moore, but the Gamecocks need more at LB.
Former South Carolina football star and Denver Broncos Super Bowl champ Darian Stewart like where Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp has USC headed
Hayden Hurst is The Man for South Carolina's tight ends in 2017, but who else could emerge around the Gamecocks star in maybe his last year.