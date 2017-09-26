Former Gamecock quarterback gets new job in Charleston

Former South Carolina quarterback Dylan Thompson will begin his post-football career.
Thompson was named as the Men's Basketball Director of Player Development for Charleston Southern on Tuesday.
The Boiling Springs native played basketball in high school and will work with the Bucs’ players in all aspects of their off the court college experience.
“I am so grateful to have the opportunity to pour into the student-athletes on the basketball team here at Charleston Southern,” Thompson said in a school release. “God has put a dent in my heart for growing people, and I firmly believe the way to do that is through interpersonal relationships. We are excited about all that God will do here.”
CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh believes Thompson will help him make an impact on his program. Thompson arrives at CSU on the recommendation of Jack Easterby, a Columbia native and the New England Patriots’ Team Character Coach and Director of Team Development.
“I am thrilled to add Dylan to our staff and basketball family,” Radebaugh said. “Dylan and his wife Melanie are going to be a tremendous asset to our culture and affect our team in so many positive ways.”
At South Carolina, Thompson threw for a school-record 3,564 passing during his senior year and finished third in the Southeastern Conference in total offense. He played in the NFL for three seasons with the San Francisco and 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.
Comments