Sindarius Thornwell makes most of NBA preseason debut for Clippers

Former South Carolina standout Sindarius Thornwell made his NBA preseason debut for the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.
Thornwell scored six points in four minutes of action in the Clippers’ 121-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at the Stan Sheriff Center in Hawaii, where Los Angeles is holding its training camp.
The former Gamecock connected on both shots from the field, including a 3-pointer, and made one free throw.
Thornwell, the SEC Player of the Year, averaged 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in four appearances (all starts) for the Clippers in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
The Clippers return to action Tuesday against Toronto at 10 p.m. The game will be televised on NBA TV.
