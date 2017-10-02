Former South Carolina standout Sindarius Thornwell scored six points in his NBA preseason debut Sunday for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Former South Carolina standout Sindarius Thornwell scored six points in his NBA preseason debut Sunday for the Los Angeles Clippers. Dwayne McLemore
Former South Carolina standout Sindarius Thornwell scored six points in his NBA preseason debut Sunday for the Los Angeles Clippers. Dwayne McLemore

GoGamecocks

Sindarius Thornwell makes most of NBA preseason debut for Clippers

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 02, 2017 4:15 AM

Former South Carolina standout Sindarius Thornwell made his NBA preseason debut for the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

Thornwell scored six points in four minutes of action in the Clippers’ 121-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at the Stan Sheriff Center in Hawaii, where Los Angeles is holding its training camp.

The former Gamecock connected on both shots from the field, including a 3-pointer, and made one free throw.

Thornwell, the SEC Player of the Year, averaged 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in four appearances (all starts) for the Clippers in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The Clippers return to action Tuesday against Toronto at 10 p.m. The game will be televised on NBA TV.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Texas A&M 0:43

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
What we learned from South Carolina vs. Texas A&M 0:57

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
Jake Bentley explains why offense struggled vs Texas A&M 4:34

Jake Bentley explains why offense struggled vs Texas A&M

View More Video