  Frank Martin 'very proud of how our guys responded' in win over UTEP

    South Carolina coach Frank Martin addresses the media following USC's 80-56 win over UTEP in Conway, S.C.

South Carolina coach Frank Martin addresses the media following USC’s 80-56 win over UTEP in Conway, S.C. aramspacher@thestate.com
South Carolina coach Frank Martin addresses the media following USC’s 80-56 win over UTEP in Conway, S.C. aramspacher@thestate.com

GoGamecocks

Western Michigan vs. South Carolina: How to watch, what to watch for

By Andrew Ramspacher

aramspacher@thestate.com

November 18, 2017 09:52 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Western Michigan (2-2) at South Carolina (3-1)

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: HTC Center in Conway

KenPom prediction: South Carolina 77, Western Michigan 67

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 107.5 The Game

Series: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: Nov. 16, 2017 – South Carolina won 78-60 in Columbia

WESTERN MICHIGAN

Coach: Steve Hawkins (392-317 in 23 seasons overall; 15th season at Western Michigan – 255-206)

Projected starters: G Bryce Moore (9.8 ppg), G Thomas Wilder (22.3), G Josh Davis (10.3), F Brandon Johnson (9.8), C Seth Dugan (6.8)

Notes: Western Michigan is 1-1 since last facing the Gamecocks. The Broncos lost to Tulsa by seven Thursday and then topped Appalachian State by 19 Friday. … After a 31-point performance Friday, Wilder now leads the Mid-American Conference in scoring at 22.3 ppg. ... The Broncos’ 60-point effort against USC remains its lowest scoring output this season.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Coach: Frank Martin (216-129 in 10 seasons overall; Sixth season at USC — 99-75)

Projected starters: G Hassani Gravett (9.0); G Frank Booker (10.8); G/F Justin Minaya (8.5); F Chris Silva (11.0); C Maik Kotsar (11.0)

Notes: Martin is one win of shy of No. 100 in his USC career. He’d be the fifth Carolina coach to do so. ... Kory Holden came off the bench for 11 points in the UTEP win, putting him in double figures for the first time as a Gamecock. He didn’t score in the Illinois State loss. … As of Saturday, USC was ninth nationally in Ken Pomeroy’s defensive efficiency ratings.

STORYLINES

1. Rematch

It’s the rare rematch in the non-conference season. South Carolina on Monday shot just under 46 percent from the field and scored 78 points in rolling the Broncos in Columbia.

Not bad considering Martin afterward blamed himself for not preparing the Gamecocks very well offensively.

2. Defending Wilder, Part II

Wilder was the best player on the floor at Colonial Life Arena, scoring 23 points, handing out four assists, collecting three rebounds and grabbing six steals.

The All-American candidate took on a variety of Carolina defenders, but Minaya – at a long 6-foot-5 – proved the most effective against the 6-3 Wilder. Look for Martin to start Sunday with that matchup.

3. In the zone?

Perhaps Illinois State provided a blueprint. Perhaps the Redbirds didn’t in their 69-65 win over the Gamecocks.

ISU’s active 2-3 zone led to an ice-cold shooting performance for USC on Thursday. When UTEP tried a similar strategy a day later, Carolina adjusted properly and beat it.

The Broncos have the size to match up with the Gamecocks, but they too could throw in a few possessions of 2-3.

