Dawn Staley on her calm demeanor in NCAA opener: 'I just kinda let them play it out'

Throughout most of South Carolina's NCAA tournament-opening win on Friday against North Carolina A&T, Dawn Staley remained seated, looking grim but calm as her second-seeded Gamecocks struggled to put away the 15th-seeded Aggies.
Sure, she occasionally stood up to work the referees or direct substitutions, but as A&T closed to within seven points in the fourth quarter, she kept her usual spot on the sideline while her counterpart, Tarrell Robinson, leaped up and down with excitement.
Even when USC guard Doniyah Cliney made two clutch driving layups to push the Gamecocks' lead back into a comfortable range, Staley's expression never really changed, nor did she call a timeout late to let her team gather itself.
Afterward, she said that choice, and her demeanor, were deliberate. She knew her players knew what they had to do, and she wanted them to sink or swim, with no micromanaging or over-coaching on her part.
"At some point, I'd given my instructions in the timeouts, there's no execution and you just don't have enough timeouts to correct every possession. So I just kinda let them play it out," Staley explained. "I think with what was happening out there, they were just trying to run plays, execute plays, but they were making it difficult for us to make entry passes, they were making it difficult for us to dribble the ball. They were pushing it down our throats. In a game like that, you gotta push it back, you gotta force them back on their heels, and I just tried to get us on some one-on-one situations where we were aggressive attacking the basket. That wasn't always happening out there."
Similarly, Staley wasn't particularly offended by or interested in any potential excuse related to the team's 12-day break between games, although senior forward A'ja Wilson said that may have been a factor in the team's sluggishness. Instead, she flatly and calmly brushed the idea aside.
"It's the NCAA tournament. It's the biggest tournament in college basketball. That doesn't get you up, that doesn't knock the rust off ... then you're playing the wrong sport," Staley said.
Undoubtedly, however, Staley will have plenty of instruction for her squad as it prepares to face No. 10 seed Virginia in Sunday with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.
