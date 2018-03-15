Gamecock Madness marches on with Round 2 full of incredible matchups

The first round of Gamecock Madness is in the books, and not without a few upsets.
All of the Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 seeds advanced, but two No. 5 seeds were one and done in this inaugural tournament.
No. 12 Pharoh Cooper defeated No. 5 Steve Wadiak in the Tanner Region, while No. 12 Ace Sanders scored the win over No. 5 Stephen Garcia in the Spurrier Region.
The closest first-round games? Sanders over Garcia. No. 4 seed Earl Bass over No. 13 Brandon Bennett. No. 8 seed D.J. Swearinger over No. 9 Sidney Rice. And No. 8 seed Tiffany Mitchell over No. 9 Kenny McKinley.
Never miss a local story.
Our bracket-style, just-for-fun competition to crown the most popular of all time to wear the garnet and black continues with the Round of 32. Voting continues through the morning of Monday, March 19.
The Tanner Region
Go here to vote now in these matchups
1-George Rogers (FB) vs. 9-Stephon Gilmore (FB)
4-BJ McKie (MBB) vs. 12-Pharoh Cooper (FB)
3-Whit Merrifield (BB) vs. 11-Eric Norwood (FB)
2-Jadeveon Clowney (FB) vs. 10-Matt Price (BB)
The Staley Region
Go here to vote now in these matchups
1-A’ja Wilson (WBB) vs. 8-DJ Swearinger (FB)
4-Steve Taneyhill (FB) vs. 5-Devan Downey (MBB)
3-Sterling Sharpe (FB) vs. 6-Todd Ellis (FB)
2-Michael Roth (BB) vs. 10-Bruce Ellington (FB)
The Spurrier Region
Go here to vote now in these matchups
1-Marcus Lattimore (FB) vs. 8-Duce Staley (FB)
4-Earl Bass (BB) vs. 12-Ace Sanders (FB)
3-Sindarius Thornwell (MBB) vs. 11-Melvin Ingram (FB)
2-Alex English (MBB) vs. 10-Landon Powell (BB)
The Frank Region
Go here to vote now in these matchups
1-John Roche (MBB) vs. 8-Tiffany Mitchell (WBB)
4-Alshon Jeffery (FB) vs. 5-Scott Wingo (BB)
3-Jackie Bradley Jr. (BB) vs. 6-Christian Walker (BB)
2-Connor Shaw (FB) vs. 7-Ryan Brewer (FB)
Voting dates
Second round: 1 p.m. Thursday, March 15 through 10 a.m. Monday, March 19
Sweet 16: 4 p.m. Monday, March 19 through 10 a.m. Thursday, March 22
Elite 8: 4 p.m. Thursday, March 22 through 10 a.m. Monday, March 26
Final 4: 1 p.m. Monday, March 26 through 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 28
Championship: 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 28 through 1 pm Friday, March 30
Comments