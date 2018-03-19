GoGamecocks

Sweet 16 for Gamecock Madness is who's who of USC greats

By Dwayne Mclemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

March 19, 2018 07:31 PM

Who's the most popular Gamecock of all time? We're about to find out.

The first-ever Gamecock Madness bracket competition enters the Sweet 16 with top seeds George Rogers, A'ja Wilson, Marcus Lattimore and John Roche all still alive. Voting lasts through 10 a.m. Thursday. Here's the latest bracket. Cast your vote below.

madness16.jpg

Voting dates

Sweet 16: Through 10 a.m. Thursday, March 22

Elite 8: 4 p.m. Thursday, March 22 through 10 a.m. Monday, March 26

Final 4: 1 p.m. Monday, March 26 through 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 28

Championship: 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 28 through 1 pm Friday, March 30

