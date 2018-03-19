Sweet 16 for Gamecock Madness is who's who of USC greats

Who's the most popular Gamecock of all time? We're about to find out.
The first-ever Gamecock Madness bracket competition enters the Sweet 16 with top seeds George Rogers, A'ja Wilson, Marcus Lattimore and John Roche all still alive. Voting lasts through 10 a.m. Thursday. Here's the latest bracket. Cast your vote below.
Voting dates
Sweet 16: Through 10 a.m. Thursday, March 22
Elite 8: 4 p.m. Thursday, March 22 through 10 a.m. Monday, March 26
Final 4: 1 p.m. Monday, March 26 through 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 28
Championship: 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 28 through 1 pm Friday, March 30
