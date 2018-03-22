The State file photo
And then there were 8. Gamecock Madness reaches Elite status

By Dwayne Mclemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

March 22, 2018 03:27 PM

Our efforts to crown the most popular Gamecock of all time have reached eight great names.

The first-ever Gamecock Madness bracket competition enters the Elite 8 with top seeds George Rogers, A'ja Wilson and Marcus Lattimore all still alive. Connor Shaw, a No. 2 seed, eliminated No. 1 John Roche to advance. Here's the latest bracket. Case your vote below.

elight8bracket.jpg

Voting dates

Elite 8: 4 p.m. Thursday, March 22 through 10 a.m. Monday, March 26

Final 4: 1 p.m. Monday, March 26 through 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 28

Championship: 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 28 through 1 pm Friday, March 30

