And then there were 8. Gamecock Madness reaches Elite status

Our efforts to crown the most popular Gamecock of all time have reached eight great names.
The first-ever Gamecock Madness bracket competition enters the Elite 8 with top seeds George Rogers, A'ja Wilson and Marcus Lattimore all still alive. Connor Shaw, a No. 2 seed, eliminated No. 1 John Roche to advance. Here's the latest bracket. Case your vote below.
Voting dates
Elite 8: 4 p.m. Thursday, March 22 through 10 a.m. Monday, March 26
Final 4: 1 p.m. Monday, March 26 through 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 28
Championship: 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 28 through 1 pm Friday, March 30
