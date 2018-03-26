The Mount Rushmore of USC athletics? Here's the Final Four of Gamecock Madness

It all started with the question: Who's the most popular Gamecock of all time?
It started with 64 University of South Carolina greats. The just-for-fun Gamecock Madness competition is down to four icons.
It will conclude this week as your votes determine the favorite to ever wear the garnet and black.
Congratulations to George Rogers, A'ja Wilson, Marcus Lattimore and Connor Shaw. Those USC greats are in the Gamecock Madness Final Four. Voting starts now and ends at 10 a.m. Wednesday. (Cast your vote below.)
The matchups: George Rogers vs. A'ja Wilson. Marcus Lattimore vs. Connor Shaw.
Wow.
Rogers, South Carolina's only Heisman Trophy winner, is still the Gamecocks' all-time leading rusher (5,204 career yards). His No. 38 is one of four retired football numbers, and there's a statue in his honor at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Wilson, national player of the year and three-time SEC player of the year, led Dawn Staley's Gamecocks to the program's first national championship. Her star shines brighter because she's a home-grown talent.
Lattimore is the school leader in rushing touchdowns (38) and helped lead the football team to the 2010 SEC East championship. Fans, coaches and teammates rallied around him after his two knee injuries and embraced him for his character, personality, perseverance and his positive impact on the university name.
Shaw is the Gamecocks' all-time winningest quarterback (27 wins) and led the team (2010-13) during its greatest stretch in history. He's perhaps most remembered for his gameday grit, his knack for making a first down and the 2013 win known as The Miracle at Mizzou.
You can't go wrong with these four Gamecock greats. Still, Gamecock Madness must crown a winner.
Voting details
Final 4: Through 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 28
Championship: 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 28 through 1 pm Friday, March 30
