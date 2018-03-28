Who's the most popular Gamecock of all time? Here's your epic championship showdown

The just-for-fun Gamecock Madness competition, which started with 64 great names, is down to two icons.
Your championship matchup is George Rogers vs. Connor Shaw.
The Final Four games were two of the closest of this just-for-fun competition: Rogers defeated A'ja Wilson with 53 percent of the vote, while Connor Shaw (51 percent) edged Marcus Lattimore.
Voting for the No. 1 Gamecock begins now and concludes at 1 p.m. Friday. The ballot is below.
Rogers, South Carolina's only Heisman Trophy winner, is still the Gamecocks' all-time leading rusher (5,204 career yards). His No. 38 is one of four retired football numbers, and there's a statue in his honor at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Shaw, the Gamecocks' all-time winningest quarterback (27 wins), led the team (2010-13) during its greatest stretch in history. He's perhaps most remembered for his gameday grit, his knack for making a first down and the 2013 win known as The Miracle at Mizzou.
It's time for Gamecock Madness to crown a winner. George Rogers or Connor Shaw? You tell us.
Voting details
Championship: Through 1 pm Friday, March 30
Voting results
First round
The Tanner Region
1-George Rogers (FB) defeated 16-Mookie Wilson (BB)
9-Stephon Gilmore (FB) defeated 8-Tom Owens (MBB)
12-Pharoh Cooper (FB) defeated 5-Steve Wadiak (FB)
4-BJ McKie (MBB) defeated 13-Savannah McCaskill (Soc)
11-Eric Norwood (FB) defeated 6-Sheila Foster (WBB)
3-Whit Merrifield (BB) defeated 14-Martha Parker (WBB)
10-Matt Price (BB) defeated 7-Tommy Suggs (FB)
2-Jadeveon Clowney (FB) defeated 15-Wesley Bryan (Golf)
The Staley Region
1-A’ja Wilson (WBB) defeated 16-Dickie Harris (FB)
8-DJ Swearinger (FB) defeated 9-Sidney Rice (FB)
5-Devan Downey (MBB) defeated 12-Trey Dyson (BB)
4-Steve Taneyhill (FB) defeated 13-The Killer B’s (BB)
6-Todd Ellis (FB) defeated 11-Melvin Watson (MBB)
3-Sterling Sharpe (FB) defeated 14-Mike Hold (FB)
10-Bruce Ellington (FB) defeated 7-Hank Small (BB)
2-Michael Roth (BB) defeated 15-Brian Winters (MBB)
The Spurrier Region
1-Marcus Lattimore (FB) defeated 16-Ryan Succop (FB)
8-Duce Staley (FB) defeated 9-Jimmy Foster (MBB)
12-Ace Sanders (FB) defeated 5-Stephen Garcia (FB)
4-Earl Bass (BB) defeated 13-Brandon Bennett (FB)
11-Melvin Ingram (FB) defeated 6-Jeff Grantz (FB)
3-Sindarius Thornwell (MBB) defeated 14-Justin Smoak (BB)
10-Landon Powell (BB) defeated 7-Kevin Joyce (MBB)
2-Alex English (MBB) defeated 15-John Abraham (FB)
The Frank Region
1-John Roche (MBB) defeated 16-Trinity Johnson (SB)
8-Tiffany Mitchell (WBB) defeated 9-Kenny McKinley (FB)
5-Scott Wingo (BB) defeated 12-Elliott Fry (FB)
4-Alshon Jeffery (FB) defeated 13-Michael Carrera (MBB)
6-Christian Walker (BB) defeated 11-Alex Hawkins (FB)
3-Jackie Bradley Jr. (BB) defeated 14-Mike Dunleavy (MBB)
7-Ryan Brewer (FB) defeated 10-Shannon Johnson (WBB)
2-Connor Shaw (FB) defeated 15-Brad Edwards (FB)
Second round
The Tanner Region
1-George Rogers (FB) defeated 9-Stephon Gilmore (FB)
4-BJ McKie (MBB) defeated 12-Pharoh Cooper (FB)
3-Whit Merrifield (BB) defeated 11-Eric Norwood (FB)
2-Jadeveon Clowney (FB) defeated 10-Matt Price (BB)
The Staley Region
1-A’ja Wilson (WBB) defeated 8-DJ Swearinger (FB)
4-Steve Taneyhill (FB) defeated 5-Devan Downey (MBB)
3-Sterling Sharpe (FB) defeated 6-Todd Ellis (FB)
2-Michael Roth (BB) defeated 10-Bruce Ellington (FB)
The Spurrier Region
1-Marcus Lattimore (FB) defeated 8-Duce Staley (FB)
4-Earl Bass (BB) defeated 12-Ace Sanders (FB)
3-Sindarius Thornwell (MBB) defeated 11-Melvin Ingram (FB)
2-Alex English (MBB) defeated 10-Landon Powell (BB)
The Frank Region
1-John Roche (MBB) defeated 8-Tiffany Mitchell (WBB)
4-Alshon Jeffery (FB) defeated 5-Scott Wingo (BB)
3-Jackie Bradley Jr. (BB) defeated 6-Christian Walker (BB)
2-Connor Shaw (FB) defeated 7-Ryan Brewer (FB)
Sweet 16
The Tanner Region
1-George Rogers (FB) defeated 4-BJ McKie (MBB)
2-Jadeveon Clowney (FB) defeated 3-Whit Merrifield (BB)
The Staley Region
1-A’ja Wilson (WBB) defeated 4-Steve Taneyhill (FB)
2-Michael Roth (BB) defeated 3-Sterling Sharpe (FB)
The Spurrier Region
1-Marcus Lattimore (FB) defeated 4-Earl Bass (BB)
3-Sindarius Thornwell (MBB) defeated 2-Alex English (MBB)
The Frank Region
4-Alshon Jeffery (FB) defeated 1-John Roche (MBB)
2-Connor Shaw (FB) defeated 3-Jackie Bradley Jr. (BB)
Elite Eight
The Tanner Region
1-George Rogers (FB) defeated 2-Jadeveon Clowney (FB)
The Staley Region
1-A’ja Wilson (WBB) defeated 2-Michael Roth (BB)
The Spurrier Region
1-Marcus Lattimore (FB) defeated 3-Sindarius Thornwell (MBB)
The Frank Region
2-Connor Shaw (FB) defeated 4-Alshon Jeffery (FB)
Final Four
1-George Rogers (FB) defeated 1-A’ja Wilson (WBB)
2-Connor Shaw (FB) defeated 1-Marcus Lattimore (FB)
