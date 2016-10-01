Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

1:24 South Carolina's 3 most important football games in 2016 Pause

0:39 USC's Alaina Coates is ready for the road ahead

3:47 Dawn Staley previews NCAA women's tournament

1:19 Staley, fans, Gamecocks ready for NCAA Regional

2:25 VIDEO: Dawn Staley after win over Elon

2:17 VIDEO: Marcus Lattimore talks about his proposal to fiancee Miranda Bailey

2:07 VIDEO: Dawn Staley after USC-Winthrop Game

1:52 Muschamp explains QB decision, plan moving forward

1:49 After A&M loss, Will Muschamp reacts : 'I believe in this group'

1:14 South Carolina's Gamecock Walk before Texas A&M