David Cloninger

October 19, 2016 10:08 AM

Gamecocks picked eighth in preseason men’s poll

Kentucky was predicted to win the SEC men’s basketball championship in voting by a select panel of SEC and national media members. South Carolina, a year after finishing third in the SEC and returning two 1,000-point scorers, was picked eighth.

The Wildcats are the overall preseason favorite for the 12th time since the 1998-99 season.

Arkansas senior forward Moses Kingsley was the choice of the media for SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. Georgia’s J.J. Frazier & Yante Maten; Kentucky’s Edrice “Bam” Adebayo, Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox & Malik Monk; and Texas A&M’s Tyler Davis also received votes in the Player of the Year voting.

Preseason first-team all-SEC

Moses Kingsley – Arkansas, F, 6-10, 230, Sr., Abuja, Nigeria

J.J. Frazier – Georgia, G, 5-10, 155, Sr., Glennville, Ga.

Edrice “Bam” Adebayo – Kentucky, F, 6-10, 260, Fr., Little Washington, N.C.

De’Aaron Fox – Kentucky, G, 6-3, 187, Fr., Houston, Texas

Tyler Davis – Texas A&M, C, 6-10, 270, So., Plano, Texas

Preseason second-team all-SEC

KeVaughn Allen – Florida, G, 6-2, 183, So., Little Rock, Ark.

Yante Maten – Georgia, F, 6-8, 240, Jr., Pontiac, Mich.

Isaiah Briscoe – Kentucky, G, 6-3, 210, So., Newark, N.J.

Malik Monk – Kentucky, G, 6-3, 200, Fr., Lepanto, Ark.

Antonio Blakeney – LSU, G, 6-4, 190, So., Sarasota, Fla.

Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi State, G, 6-4, 202, So., Canton, Miss.

Luke Kornet – Vanderbilt, F, 7-1, 250, Sr., Lantana, Texas

SEC Player of the Year: Moses Kingsley, Arkansas

Preseason Media Poll

1. Kentucky

2. Florida

3. Texas A&M

4. Georgia

5. Arkansas

6. Vanderbilt

7. Alabama

8. South Carolina

9. Ole Miss

10. Mississippi State

11. Auburn

12. LSU

13. Tennessee

14. Missouri

