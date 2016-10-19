Gamecocks picked eighth in preseason men’s poll

Kentucky was predicted to win the SEC men’s basketball championship in voting by a select panel of SEC and national media members. South Carolina, a year after finishing third in the SEC and returning two 1,000-point scorers, was picked eighth.
The Wildcats are the overall preseason favorite for the 12th time since the 1998-99 season.
Arkansas senior forward Moses Kingsley was the choice of the media for SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. Georgia’s J.J. Frazier & Yante Maten; Kentucky’s Edrice “Bam” Adebayo, Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox & Malik Monk; and Texas A&M’s Tyler Davis also received votes in the Player of the Year voting.
Preseason first-team all-SEC
Moses Kingsley – Arkansas, F, 6-10, 230, Sr., Abuja, Nigeria
J.J. Frazier – Georgia, G, 5-10, 155, Sr., Glennville, Ga.
Edrice “Bam” Adebayo – Kentucky, F, 6-10, 260, Fr., Little Washington, N.C.
De’Aaron Fox – Kentucky, G, 6-3, 187, Fr., Houston, Texas
Tyler Davis – Texas A&M, C, 6-10, 270, So., Plano, Texas
Preseason second-team all-SEC
KeVaughn Allen – Florida, G, 6-2, 183, So., Little Rock, Ark.
Yante Maten – Georgia, F, 6-8, 240, Jr., Pontiac, Mich.
Isaiah Briscoe – Kentucky, G, 6-3, 210, So., Newark, N.J.
Malik Monk – Kentucky, G, 6-3, 200, Fr., Lepanto, Ark.
Antonio Blakeney – LSU, G, 6-4, 190, So., Sarasota, Fla.
Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi State, G, 6-4, 202, So., Canton, Miss.
Luke Kornet – Vanderbilt, F, 7-1, 250, Sr., Lantana, Texas
SEC Player of the Year: Moses Kingsley, Arkansas
Preseason Media Poll
1. Kentucky
2. Florida
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Arkansas
6. Vanderbilt
7. Alabama
8. South Carolina
9. Ole Miss
10. Mississippi State
11. Auburn
12. LSU
13. Tennessee
14. Missouri
