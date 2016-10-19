Gamecocks should be better than eighth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The preseason SEC media poll is out and – stop me if you’ve heard this one – Kentucky was picked to win. I’m still surprised the SEC doesn’t save a lot of time and money by not chiseling that name into the first slot on the ballot since we all know that’s where they’ll be – at least at the start of every season.
As for the rest, it’s the usual. Everybody agrees that Missouri is going to have another lousy season and probably finish last, but slots 2-13 are wide-open. South Carolina, coming off a 25-win season where it finished third in the league and returns two 1,000-point scorers, was picked …
Eighth.
Not saying they should have been picked second, or even top-four, but the Gamecocks are better than eighth. They’re better than Vanderbilt and I’d say better than Florida, which was somehow picked second.
Here’s the full poll. Here’s my selections:
PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
1. Kentucky
2. Texas A&M
3. Georgia
4. Arkansas
5. South Carolina
6. Florida
7. Ole Miss
8. Alabama
9. Auburn
10. Vanderbilt
11. Tennessee
12. Mississippi State
13. LSU
14. Missouri
Moses Kingsley was deservedly selected preseason SEC Player of the Year. Arkansas’ big man has really blossomed since taking over for Bobby Portis and could have gone pro last year. Ties weren’t broken for the preseason all-SEC team so 12 names were on the five-man ballot.
Here’s my list:
All-SEC Team
1. Moses Kingsley, Arkansas
2. J.J. Frazier, Georgia
3. Tyler Davis, Texas A&M
4. Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
5. Bam Adebayo, Kentucky
SEC Player of the Year (Must be from All-SEC team):
Moses Kingsley, Arkansas
