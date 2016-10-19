David Cloninger

October 19, 2016 2:10 PM

Gamecocks should be better than eighth

David Cloninger

All things Gamecocks, especially basketball and football

By David Cloninger

dcloninger@thestate.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The preseason SEC media poll is out and – stop me if you’ve heard this one – Kentucky was picked to win. I’m still surprised the SEC doesn’t save a lot of time and money by not chiseling that name into the first slot on the ballot since we all know that’s where they’ll be – at least at the start of every season.

As for the rest, it’s the usual. Everybody agrees that Missouri is going to have another lousy season and probably finish last, but slots 2-13 are wide-open. South Carolina, coming off a 25-win season where it finished third in the league and returns two 1,000-point scorers, was picked …

Eighth.

Not saying they should have been picked second, or even top-four, but the Gamecocks are better than eighth. They’re better than Vanderbilt and I’d say better than Florida, which was somehow picked second.

Here’s the full poll. Here’s my selections:

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

1. Kentucky

2. Texas A&M

3. Georgia

4. Arkansas

5. South Carolina

6. Florida

7. Ole Miss

8. Alabama

9. Auburn

10. Vanderbilt

11. Tennessee

12. Mississippi State

13. LSU

14. Missouri

Moses Kingsley was deservedly selected preseason SEC Player of the Year. Arkansas’ big man has really blossomed since taking over for Bobby Portis and could have gone pro last year. Ties weren’t broken for the preseason all-SEC team so 12 names were on the five-man ballot.

Here’s my list:

All-SEC Team

1. Moses Kingsley, Arkansas

2. J.J. Frazier, Georgia

3. Tyler Davis, Texas A&M

4. Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina

5. Bam Adebayo, Kentucky

SEC Player of the Year (Must be from All-SEC team):

Moses Kingsley, Arkansas

Follow on Twitter at @DCTheState

Related content

David Cloninger

Comments

Videos

QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

View more video

Sports Videos