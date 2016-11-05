Alaina Coates knows her time with Gamecocks is running out

She knows she may never get the recognition of her more heralded teammate.
That’s fine. That teammate is making her better – and it’s not like Alaina Coates isn’t so, so talented by herself.
“Honestly, playing with A’ja is like a stress reliever,” Coates said. “The fact that we’ve played together before and we know what we want, I can think, ‘OK, if I’m in a panic and I need to go to somebody, I know who I can go to.’ We have that non-verbal communication in our relationship.”
As fourth-ranked South Carolina prepares to begin its season (at least, play its exhibition game), all eyes are on junior A’ja Wilson. The defending SEC Player of the Year is a preseason All-American who’s a favorite for the Naismith Award.
But Coates joined Wilson on the preseason All-SEC team. She received a few votes for All-American. And while many tried to stop Wilson last year and will try again this year, there aren’t many opponents who can stop Wilson and the 6-foot-4 Coates at the same time.
So the twin towers have an agreement – help each other out. One’s double-teamed, the other’s got to be open. Both will get their points, both will have fantastic seasons and both will be instrumental in returning USC to the Final Four.
But only Coates has this one year remaining. The senior from Dutch Fork High admitted it’s been a whirlwind.
“I feel like it’s been an upward battle. I know my sophomore year I didn’t do as great as I wanted it to, but I feel like I definitely bounced back my junior year. I feel like I definitely have been doing some things I was expecting,” she said. “I mean, I know it’s my senior year but it’s not going to hit until we actually play somebody.”
BENEDICT at NO. 4 SOUTH CAROLINA
What: Exhibition
When: 1:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia
TV/Radio: None
Tickets: Free admission, with the USC men following at 4:30 p.m.
South Carolina’s probable starters: G Bianca Cuevas-Moore 5-6 Jr. (6.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg); G Allisha Gray 6-0 Jr. (15.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg)#; G Kaela Davis 6-2 Jr. (19.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg)#; F A’ja Wilson 6-5 Jr. (16.1 ppg, 8.7 rpg); C Alaina Coates 6-4 Sr. (12.0 ppg, 10.1 rpg)*
Next game: South Carolina opens its season at No. 7 Ohio State at 6 p.m. Nov. 14.
* 2015-16 statistics
# 2014-15 statistics
