Kotsar quits fouling, starts dominating against S.C. State

2:01 Postgame reaction A.C. Flora's win Myrtle Beach Pause

0:21 Chapin's Mark Shealy scores TD run in win over Wilson

4:08 Frank Martin wraps a win over S.C. State

0:46 Crime crackdown on North Main Street leads to four arrests

0:57 How Drew Williams ended up at USC

1:52 Game preview: A chance to reach bowl eligibility with an exclamation point

9:33 Dabo Swinney previews Clemson vs. Wake Forest

1:41 SJHS seniors to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

2:33 Cocky Graduates