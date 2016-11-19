Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: USC-Western Carolina

THUMBS UP
Rico Dowdle
He had one fumble, but otherwise shredded Western’s soft defense for 226 yards and two touchdowns.
Jake Bentley
Another solid day, helped by some key third-down throws and a 40-yard strike to Bryan Edwards just before halftime.
Will Muschamp
The famously conservative coach decided not to sit on a second-quarter lead after his defense finally came up with a stop. The ensuing touchdown was a lot of breathing room.
Elliott Fry
He booted three field goals to keep USC just far enough ahead.
THUMBS DOWN
Defensive line
The Catamounts’ offensive line was submarining USC all day. It was the first time the Gamecocks gave up 30 points all season.
Linebackers
Where were they? Never in their gaps as Western had 236 rushing yards.
Cory Helms
USC had second-and-goal from the 3, trying to put the game away, when Helms was flagged for a personal foul. It forced a field goal. Inexcusably foolish play.
Kickoff coverage
USC gave up 275 yards, including a 93-yard return for a touchdown. Could have meant the game.
