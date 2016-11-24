Gut feeling a good one for Gamecocks in battle vs. Clemson

Fact: South Carolina has given up 84 tackles for loss this season, with 33 sacks. Clemson ranks third in the country with 96 tackles for loss and fourth in the country with 39 sacks.
Fact: A mobile quarterback from Western Carolina gave the Gamecocks fits last week. Clemson’s Deshaun Watson is a very mobile quarterback (and his arm ain’t bad, either).
Fact: Catamounts running back Detrez Newsome gashed USC for 115 yards last week, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Clemson running back Wayne Gallman has averaged 146.5 yards against USC the last two seasons (both wins).
Fact: The Gamecocks had trouble tackling Western Carolina’s athletes in space last week. Clemson makes its offensive living by getting athletes such as Gallman, Mike Williams, Deon Cain and Artavis Scott the ball in space.
Fact: While USC’s defense has been opportunistic with turnovers and in the red zone, it still gives up over 387 yards per game. Clemson’s offense averages nearly 500 yards per game.
Fact: While the Gamecocks have won 10 games at Clemson since the series shifted to a home-and-home affair, none came after a kickoff later than 7:30 p.m. (this game kicks at 7:30 p.m.)
Fact: The Gamecocks have beaten one team with a winning record. The Tigers (10-1) have beaten six.
Fact: The Chicago Cubs hadn’t won a World Series in 108 years until they did it in 2016. Donald Trump hadn’t served a minute in any political office until he was elected President of the United States in 2016.
PREDICTION: SOUTH CAROLINA 31, CLEMSON 30
