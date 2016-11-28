Report Card: USC-Clemson

12:20 Basketball coach Frank Martin, players recap victory over Syracuse Pause

1:13 Bryson Allen-Williams: Clemson player used N-word

9:50 Gamecocks wrap a win over Louisville

1:33 Timeline of Dylann Roof court appearances after Charleston shooting

0:37 Pregame confrontation between Carolina, Clemson

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

2:01 AJ Turner: End-game actions from Clemson did not sit well with USC

0:46 Crime crackdown on North Main Street leads to four arrests

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley