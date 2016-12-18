Gamecocks in the NFL: Jeffery returns, scores a TD

Jerell Adams, TE, New York Giants
Had three catches for 18 yards in a 17-6 win over Detroit. Has 15 catches for 113 yards and a touchdown for the season.
Antonio Allen, S, New York Jets
Signed to the injured reserve list after being waived last week. Has five tackles for the season.
Busta Anderson, TE, Chicago
On practice squad/injured.
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina
On practice squad.
A.J. Cann, OL, Jacksonville
Started a 21-20 loss to Houston. Has started 14 games for the season.
Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston
Had five tackles, a sack and a defended pass in a 21-20 win over Jacksonville. Has 49 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and two defended passes for the season.
Jared Cook, TE, Green Bay
Had six catches for 85 yards in a 30-27 win over Chicago. Has 23 catches for 284 yards and a touchdown for the season.
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles
Had three catches for 21 yards in a 24-3 loss to Seattle. Has 10 catches for 70 yards for the season.
Mike Davis, RB, San Francisco
Inactive for a 41-13 loss to Atlanta. Has 19 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 25 yards for the season.
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Atlanta
Played but had no statistics in a 41-13 win over San Francisco. Has six catches for 46 yards and one touchdown for the season.
Bruce Ellington, WR/KR, San Francisco
On injured reserve. Will not play this season after tearing a hamstring in the preseason.
Stephon Gilmore, CB, Buffalo
Had three tackles in a 33-13 win over Cleveland. Has 44 tackles, five interceptions and 11 defended passes for the season.
Melvin Ingram, LB, San Diego
Had six tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles and a defended pass in a 19-16 loss to Oakland. Has 54 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles and four defended passes for the season.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago
Had six catches for 89 yards and a touchdown in a 30-27 loss to Green Bay. Has 46 catches for 719 yards and two touchdowns for the season.
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay
On practice squad.
T.J. Johnson, OL, Cincinnati
Played in a 24-20 loss to Pittsburgh. Has played in 14 games for the season.
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston
Inactive for a 21-20 win over Jacksonville with a rib injury. Has 43 tackles, nine defended passes and one forced fumble for the season.
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Minnesota
Had two tackles and defended a pass in a 34-6 loss to Indianapolis. Has 51 tackles, three defended passes and one forced fumble for the season.
Ronald Patrick, OL, Washington
On practice squad.
Corey Robinson, OL, Detroit
Played in a 17-6 loss to the New York Giants. Has played in 12 games with two starts for the season.
Connor Shaw, QB, Chicago
On injured reserve. Will not play this season after breaking a leg in the preseason.
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets
Started a 34-13 loss to Miami. Has played in six games with one start for the season.
Darian Stewart, S, Denver
Had seven tackles and forced a fumble in a 16-3 loss to New England. Has 59 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and six defended passes for the season.
Ryan Succop, PK, Tennessee
Was 2-for-2 on field goals, 1-for-1 on PATs and kicked off four times for an average of 55.5 yards in a 19-17 win over Kansas City. Is 20-for-22 on field goals, 34-for-36 on PATs and has an average of 62.3 yards on 73 kickoffs for the season.
D.J. Swearinger, S, Arizona
Had three tackles in a 48-41 loss to New Orleans. Has 51 tackles, one sack, three interceptions and seven defended passes for the season.
Devin Taylor, DE, Detroit
Had one tackle in a 17-6 loss to the New York Giants. Has 27 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one safety and one defended pass for the season.
Brandon Wilds, RB, New York Jets
Played but had no statistics in a 34-13 loss to Miami. Has two carries for 4 yards for the season.
