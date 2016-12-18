David Cloninger

December 18, 2016

Gamecocks in the NFL: Jeffery returns, scores a TD

Jerell Adams, TE, New York Giants

Had three catches for 18 yards in a 17-6 win over Detroit. Has 15 catches for 113 yards and a touchdown for the season.

Antonio Allen, S, New York Jets

Signed to the injured reserve list after being waived last week. Has five tackles for the season.

Busta Anderson, TE, Chicago

On practice squad/injured.

Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina

On practice squad.

A.J. Cann, OL, Jacksonville

Started a 21-20 loss to Houston. Has started 14 games for the season.

Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston

Had five tackles, a sack and a defended pass in a 21-20 win over Jacksonville. Has 49 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and two defended passes for the season.

Jared Cook, TE, Green Bay

Had six catches for 85 yards in a 30-27 win over Chicago. Has 23 catches for 284 yards and a touchdown for the season.

Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles

Had three catches for 21 yards in a 24-3 loss to Seattle. Has 10 catches for 70 yards for the season.

Mike Davis, RB, San Francisco

Inactive for a 41-13 loss to Atlanta. Has 19 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 25 yards for the season.

Patrick DiMarco, FB, Atlanta

Played but had no statistics in a 41-13 win over San Francisco. Has six catches for 46 yards and one touchdown for the season.

Bruce Ellington, WR/KR, San Francisco

On injured reserve. Will not play this season after tearing a hamstring in the preseason.

Stephon Gilmore, CB, Buffalo

Had three tackles in a 33-13 win over Cleveland. Has 44 tackles, five interceptions and 11 defended passes for the season.

Melvin Ingram, LB, San Diego

Had six tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles and a defended pass in a 19-16 loss to Oakland. Has 54 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles and four defended passes for the season.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago

Had six catches for 89 yards and a touchdown in a 30-27 loss to Green Bay. Has 46 catches for 719 yards and two touchdowns for the season.

Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay

On practice squad.

T.J. Johnson, OL, Cincinnati

Played in a 24-20 loss to Pittsburgh. Has played in 14 games for the season.

Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston

Inactive for a 21-20 win over Jacksonville with a rib injury. Has 43 tackles, nine defended passes and one forced fumble for the season.

Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Minnesota

Had two tackles and defended a pass in a 34-6 loss to Indianapolis. Has 51 tackles, three defended passes and one forced fumble for the season.

Ronald Patrick, OL, Washington

On practice squad.

Corey Robinson, OL, Detroit

Played in a 17-6 loss to the New York Giants. Has played in 12 games with two starts for the season.

Connor Shaw, QB, Chicago

On injured reserve. Will not play this season after breaking a leg in the preseason.

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets

Started a 34-13 loss to Miami. Has played in six games with one start for the season.

Darian Stewart, S, Denver

Had seven tackles and forced a fumble in a 16-3 loss to New England. Has 59 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and six defended passes for the season.

Ryan Succop, PK, Tennessee

Was 2-for-2 on field goals, 1-for-1 on PATs and kicked off four times for an average of 55.5 yards in a 19-17 win over Kansas City. Is 20-for-22 on field goals, 34-for-36 on PATs and has an average of 62.3 yards on 73 kickoffs for the season.

D.J. Swearinger, S, Arizona

Had three tackles in a 48-41 loss to New Orleans. Has 51 tackles, one sack, three interceptions and seven defended passes for the season.

Devin Taylor, DE, Detroit

Had one tackle in a 17-6 loss to the New York Giants. Has 27 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one safety and one defended pass for the season.

Brandon Wilds, RB, New York Jets

Played but had no statistics in a 34-13 loss to Miami. Has two carries for 4 yards for the season.

