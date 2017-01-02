It’s up to Thornwell to make the most of second chance

4:22 Dashcam video of Rep. Chris Corley arrest Pause

0:54 Dabo Swinney and Clemson's 5 goals

3:01 Frank Martin addresses Sindarius Thornwell reinstatement

1:02 John Latina works with USC offensive linemen

1:18 Four dead in murder-suicide in Lexington County

1:02 The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works

5:37 Fork&Goal: Latin flavors inspire Game Day tailgating recipes for the Birmingham Bowl

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail

1:48 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on what he learned from 2015 CFP