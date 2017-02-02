SEC Tournament Watch

SEC TOURNAMENT
March 8-12 * Bridgestone Arena * Nashville, Tenn.
First round
March 8
Game 1 – No. 12 vs. No. 13, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Game 2 – No. 11 vs. No. 14, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
Second round
March 9
Game 3 – No. 8 vs. No. 9, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)
Game 4 – No. 5 vs. Game 1 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
Game 5 – No. 7 vs. No. 10, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Game 6 – No. 6 vs. Game 2 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
Third round
March 10
Game 7 – No. 1 vs. Game 3 winner, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)
Game 8 – No. 4 vs. Game 4 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
Game 9 – No. 2 vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Game 10 – No. 3 vs. Game 6 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
Fourth round
March 11
Game 11 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 12 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (ESPN)
Championship
March 12
Game 13 – Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
SEC STANDINGS (FEB. 2)
Kentucky 8-1
South Carolina 8-1
Florida 7-2
Alabama 6-3
Arkansas 6-3
Tennessee 5-4
Georgia 4-5
Mississippi State 4-5
Ole Miss 4-5
Vanderbilt 4-5
Auburn 3-6
Texas A&M 3-6
LSU 1-8
Missouri 0-9
IF THE TOURNAMENT BEGAN TODAY
Kentucky would claim the No. 1 seed over South Carolina due to its head-to-head win, but the teams would each be named regular-season champion. Florida would be third.
Alabama and Arkansas are tied for fourth, but the Razorbacks won the head-to-head. Alabama would just miss the double-bye.
Tennessee is sixth.
Georgia would win the tiebreaker over Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt due to being 2-0 against the other teams. Ole Miss is 1-1 against the others and would be eighth. Mississippi State and Vanderbilt are each 0-1 and haven’t played each other yet, and each lost to Kentucky while not yet playing USC. Vanderbilt beat third-seed Florida, though, and would win that tiebreaker for ninth.
Auburn and Texas A&M are tied for 11th and have not played each other. They each lost to Kentucky but Auburn also lost to South Carolina, while the Aggies haven’t played the Gamecocks.
LSU and Missouri are 13 and 14.
First round
March 8
Game 1 – (12) Texas A&M vs. (13) LSU
Game 2 – (11) Auburn vs. (14) Missouri
Second round
March 9
Game 3 – (8) Ole Miss vs. (9) Vanderbilt
Game 4 – (5) Alabama vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5 – (7) Georgia vs. (10) Mississippi State
Game 6 – (6) Tennessee vs. Game 2 winner
Third round
March 10
Game 7 – (1) Kentucky vs. Game 3 winner
Game 8 – (4) Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner
Game 9 – (2) South Carolina vs. Game 5 winner
Game 10 – (3) Florida vs. Game 6 winner
