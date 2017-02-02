David Cloninger

February 2, 2017 9:04 PM

SEC Tournament Watch

David Cloninger

By David Cloninger

dcloninger@thestate.com

SEC TOURNAMENT

March 8-12 * Bridgestone Arena * Nashville, Tenn.

First round

March 8

Game 1 – No. 12 vs. No. 13, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 2 – No. 11 vs. No. 14, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)

Second round

March 9

Game 3 – No. 8 vs. No. 9, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 4 – No. 5 vs. Game 1 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)

Game 5 – No. 7 vs. No. 10, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 6 – No. 6 vs. Game 2 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)

Third round

March 10

Game 7 – No. 1 vs. Game 3 winner, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 8 – No. 4 vs. Game 4 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)

Game 9 – No. 2 vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 10 – No. 3 vs. Game 6 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)

Fourth round

March 11

Game 11 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 12 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (ESPN)

Championship

March 12

Game 13 – Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

SEC STANDINGS (FEB. 2)

Kentucky 8-1

South Carolina 8-1

Florida 7-2

Alabama 6-3

Arkansas 6-3

Tennessee 5-4

Georgia 4-5

Mississippi State 4-5

Ole Miss 4-5

Vanderbilt 4-5

Auburn 3-6

Texas A&M 3-6

LSU 1-8

Missouri 0-9

IF THE TOURNAMENT BEGAN TODAY

Kentucky would claim the No. 1 seed over South Carolina due to its head-to-head win, but the teams would each be named regular-season champion. Florida would be third.

Alabama and Arkansas are tied for fourth, but the Razorbacks won the head-to-head. Alabama would just miss the double-bye.

Tennessee is sixth.

Georgia would win the tiebreaker over Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt due to being 2-0 against the other teams. Ole Miss is 1-1 against the others and would be eighth. Mississippi State and Vanderbilt are each 0-1 and haven’t played each other yet, and each lost to Kentucky while not yet playing USC. Vanderbilt beat third-seed Florida, though, and would win that tiebreaker for ninth.

Auburn and Texas A&M are tied for 11th and have not played each other. They each lost to Kentucky but Auburn also lost to South Carolina, while the Aggies haven’t played the Gamecocks.

LSU and Missouri are 13 and 14.

First round

March 8

Game 1 – (12) Texas A&M vs. (13) LSU

Game 2 – (11) Auburn vs. (14) Missouri

Second round

March 9

Game 3 – (8) Ole Miss vs. (9) Vanderbilt

Game 4 – (5) Alabama vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5 – (7) Georgia vs. (10) Mississippi State

Game 6 – (6) Tennessee vs. Game 2 winner

Third round

March 10

Game 7 – (1) Kentucky vs. Game 3 winner

Game 8 – (4) Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner

Game 9 – (2) South Carolina vs. Game 5 winner

Game 10 – (3) Florida vs. Game 6 winner

