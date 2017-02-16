SEC Women’s Tournament Watch

David Cloninger

SEC TOURNAMENT

March 1-5 * Bon Secours Wellness Arena * Greenville

First round

March 1

Game 1 – No. 12 vs. No. 13, 11 a.m. (SEC Network)

Game 2 – No. 11 vs. No. 14, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)

Second round

March 2

Game 3 – No. 8 vs. No. 9, noon (SEC Network)

Game 4 – No. 5 vs. Game 1 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)

Game 5 – No. 7 vs. No. 10, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 6 – No. 6 vs. Game 2 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)

Third round

March 3

Game 7 – No. 1 vs. Game 3 winner, noon (SEC Network)

Game 8 – No. 4 vs. Game 4 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)

Game 9 – No. 2 vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 10 – No. 3 vs. Game 6 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)

Fourth round

March 4

Game 11 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 12 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (ESPNU)

Championship

March 5

Game 13 – Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

SEC STANDINGS (FEB. 16)

Mississippi State 12-1

South Carolina 12-1

Kentucky 9-4

Texas A&M 9-4

Missouri 8-5

LSU 7-6

Tennessee 7-6

Auburn 5-8

Georgia 5-8

Ole Miss 5-8

Alabama 4-9

Florida 4-9

Arkansas 2-11

Vanderbilt 2-11

IF THE TOURNAMENT BEGAN TODAY

South Carolina would win the No. 1 seed, although the Gamecocks and Mississippi State would each be SEC regular-season champions. Each team has already clinched a top-four finish and double-bye in the SEC tournament.

Kentucky and Texas A&M are tied for third. The Aggies won the head-to-head.

LSU and Tennessee are tied for sixth. The Lady Vols won the head-to-head.

Auburn, Georgia and Ole Miss are tied for eighth. The Rebels were 2-1 against the others and would be eighth, while Georgia was 1-1 for ninth.

Florida and Alabama are tied for 11th. The Gators won the head-to-head.

Arkansas and Vanderbilt are tied for 13th. The Razorbacks won the head-to-head.

First round

March 1

Game 1 – (12) Alabama vs. (13) Arkansas

Game 2 – (11) Florida vs. (14) Vanderbilt

Second round

March 2

Game 3 – (8) Ole Miss vs. (9) Georgia

Game 4 – (5) Missouri vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5 – (7) LSU vs. (10) Auburn

Game 6 – (6) Tennessee vs. Game 2 winner

Third round

March 3

Game 7 – (1) South Carolina vs. Game 3 winner

Game 8 – (4) Kentucky vs. Game 4 winner

Game 9 – (2) Mississippi State vs. Game 5 winner

Game 10 – (3) Texas A&M vs. Game 6 winner

