SEC Tournament Watch

SEC TOURNAMENT
March 8-12 * Bridgestone Arena * Nashville, Tenn.
First round
March 8
Game 1 – No. 12 vs. No. 13, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Game 2 – No. 11 vs. No. 14, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
Second round
March 9
Game 3 – No. 8 vs. No. 9, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)
Game 4 – No. 5 vs. Game 1 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
Game 5 – No. 7 vs. No. 10, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Game 6 – No. 6 vs. Game 2 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
Third round
March 10
Game 7 – No. 1 vs. Game 3 winner, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)
Game 8 – No. 4 vs. Game 4 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
Game 9 – No. 2 vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Game 10 – No. 3 vs. Game 6 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
Fourth round
March 11
Game 11 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 12 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (ESPN)
Championship
March 12
Game 13 – Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
SEC STANDINGS (FEB. 23)
Florida 13-2
Kentucky 13-2
Arkansas 10-5
South Carolina 10-5
Alabama 9-6
Ole Miss 8-7
Vanderbilt 8-7
Georgia 7-8
Tennessee 7-8
Auburn 6-9
Texas A&M 6-9
Mississippi State 5-10
Missouri 2-13
LSU 1-14
IF THE TOURNAMENT BEGAN TODAY
Florida and Kentucky are tied for first place. They would each be named regular-season champion but the No. 1 seed would go to a tiebreaker. Florida beat Kentucky head-to-head.
Arkansas and South Carolina are tied for third. The Razorbacks won the head-to-head.
Ole Miss and Vanderbilt are tied for sixth. The Commodores won the head-to-head.
Georgia and Tennessee are tied for eighth. The Bulldogs won the head-to-head.
Auburn and Texas A&M are tied for 10th. The Aggies won the head-to-head.
First round
March 8
Game 1 – (12) Mississippi State vs. (13) Missouri
Game 2 – (11) Auburn vs. (14) LSU
Second round
March 9
Game 3 – (8) Georgia vs. (9) Tennessee
Game 4 – (5) Alabama vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5 – (7) Ole Miss vs. (10) Texas A&M
Game 6 – (6) Vanderbilt vs. Game 2 winner
Third round
March 10
Game 7 – (1) Florida vs. Game 3 winner
Game 8 – (4) Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner
Game 9 – (2) Kentucky vs. Game 5 winner
Game 10 – (3) South Carolina vs. Game 6 winner
