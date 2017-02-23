David Cloninger

February 23, 2017 8:57 PM

SEC Tournament Watch

SEC TOURNAMENT

March 8-12 * Bridgestone Arena * Nashville, Tenn.

First round

March 8

Game 1 – No. 12 vs. No. 13, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 2 – No. 11 vs. No. 14, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)

Second round

March 9

Game 3 – No. 8 vs. No. 9, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 4 – No. 5 vs. Game 1 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)

Game 5 – No. 7 vs. No. 10, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 6 – No. 6 vs. Game 2 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)

Third round

March 10

Game 7 – No. 1 vs. Game 3 winner, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 8 – No. 4 vs. Game 4 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)

Game 9 – No. 2 vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 10 – No. 3 vs. Game 6 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)

Fourth round

March 11

Game 11 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 12 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (ESPN)

Championship

March 12

Game 13 – Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

SEC STANDINGS (FEB. 23)

Florida 13-2

Kentucky 13-2

Arkansas 10-5

South Carolina 10-5

Alabama 9-6

Ole Miss 8-7

Vanderbilt 8-7

Georgia 7-8

Tennessee 7-8

Auburn 6-9

Texas A&M 6-9

Mississippi State 5-10

Missouri 2-13

LSU 1-14

IF THE TOURNAMENT BEGAN TODAY

Florida and Kentucky are tied for first place. They would each be named regular-season champion but the No. 1 seed would go to a tiebreaker. Florida beat Kentucky head-to-head.

Arkansas and South Carolina are tied for third. The Razorbacks won the head-to-head.

Ole Miss and Vanderbilt are tied for sixth. The Commodores won the head-to-head.

Georgia and Tennessee are tied for eighth. The Bulldogs won the head-to-head.

Auburn and Texas A&M are tied for 10th. The Aggies won the head-to-head.

First round

March 8

Game 1 – (12) Mississippi State vs. (13) Missouri

Game 2 – (11) Auburn vs. (14) LSU

Second round

March 9

Game 3 – (8) Georgia vs. (9) Tennessee

Game 4 – (5) Alabama vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5 – (7) Ole Miss vs. (10) Texas A&M

Game 6 – (6) Vanderbilt vs. Game 2 winner

Third round

March 10

Game 7 – (1) Florida vs. Game 3 winner

Game 8 – (4) Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner

Game 9 – (2) Kentucky vs. Game 5 winner

Game 10 – (3) South Carolina vs. Game 6 winner

