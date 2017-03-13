This just in: The NCAA made a bad call

0:39 Gamecocks celebrate No. 1 seed Pause

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in 35 seconds

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

1:13 What McIlwain's departure means for USC's QB depth chart

1:47 Moe Baddourah calls 911 after domestic violence incident

1:01 Bentley on McIlwain transfer: 'I didn't see it coming'

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano

1:24 Playing NCAAs close to home is a good thing, Gamecocks say

1:07 Hayden Hurst always finds time to work out