Why not USC? Preview, final thoughts on USC-Duke NCAA showdown

The State's David Cloninger gives his take on three issues facing the South Carolina football team's defense in Will Muschamp's debut season as head coach. (Photos by The State, AP, USA Today Sports Images)
The State's David Cloninger gives his take on the South Carolina football team's three most important games in 2016 in Will Muschamp's debut season as head coach. (Photos by The State, AP, USA Today Sports Images)
Former South Carolina running back Marcus Lattimore talks about his surprise proposal in April to Miranda Bailey and their future together. Lattimore popped the question at The First Choice Fit Football Camp at Heathwood Hall.