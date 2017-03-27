5 things that went right for USC on run to Final Four

1:19 Jake Bentley talks football, hoops Pause

0:59 USC's Greatest Fans: Gamecock Jesus

2:14 Gamecocks celebrated at home after NCAA win over Florida

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life

1:51 Final Four! Gamecocks advance in NCAA Tournament

0:45 Gamecocks 'Sweet 16' T-shirts for sale

5:02 Dawn Staley keeps Gamecocks loose in Elite Eight

1:05 Zack Bailey explains position switch

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe