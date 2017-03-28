Cloninger: This one’s for the ladies

Boy, you leave town for a few days and come back to find you live in the basketball capital of America …
There are seven schools across the country where basketball is still being played for a national championship. There would be eight but South Carolina has two, after the women’s team clinched its second Final Four berth in three years Monday night.
It’s a tremendous accomplishment to send both teams to the Final Four in the same year, and it’s only been done 13 times. And while we’ll all trumpet the “2 x 4” angle as we should, I’d like to use this space to congratulate Dawn Staley and her team for their Final Four berth.
The men’s run has been an incredible journey and I’m glad I’ve been along for the ride. But that in no way detracts or overshadows what the women have done. While most expected them to get this far, this season was not easy.
You have to understand the women’s game to know. Most times, you don’t see the upsets that are so prevalent in the men’s game. Most times, it’s the team with the most talent that wins, and that’s why USC has made it look a lot simpler than it actually is.
This season was rough. The Gamecocks beat a lot of great teams, and not at home, with a very thin bench. There were injuries. Staley had to change her point guard mid-stream, installing a freshman over a junior.
Then when the year finished so well after it looked like the SEC regular-season championship and maybe the tournament title were gone, the Gamecocks lost the indispensable Alaina Coates. They still won the tournament, survived being sent across the country to Nowhere to play their third and fourth games and are Lone Star-bound for the Final Four.
You don’t just replace a Tiffany Mitchell or Asia Dozier or Khadijah Sessions, but Staley did. You don’t often survive the loss of a 6-foot-4 wrecking ball in the paint, but Staley did.
I admit, I’ve felt guilty for not being there to watch it because I’ve been with the men. I wouldn’t give it up for anything, but I do feel bad for missing another Final Four run with the ladies.
I have been there since Staley laid the first brick of this program and have seen it grow to this mansion. Now they head back to the sport’s final weekend, where they play Stanford and with a win, perhaps get another shot at The Big Blue Machine.
If circumstances align, perhaps I’ll get to see each team in action this weekend. I’ll save the double kudos for if that happens.
For now, what an outstanding job, and season, for Staley’s Gamecocks. Sure has been a long time since I was sitting here talking about 10-win seasons.
