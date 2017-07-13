Muschamp anticipates ongoing process with Gamecocks’ defense

9:45 Georgia's Kirby Smart compares himself to Nick Saban at 2017 SEC Football Media Days Pause

3:44 Ray Tanner: How the coaching search led to Mark Kingston

1:16 Tanner, Kingston had this in common when they were hired at USC

2:36 Why not USC? Preview, final thoughts on USC-Duke NCAA showdown

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

0:55 Perry Orth reflects on USC program a year after Spurrier

1:13 South Carolina vs. Georgia: 3 things we learned

2:33 Muschamp: 'All positions are open' after Gamecocks' loss to Georgia

1:47 3 storylines for South Carolina football team's defense in 2016