South Carolina volleyball has “big and little sister” program

Big and little sisters aren’t just common among sororities at USC. They’re present on the Gamecocks’ volleyball team, too.
Coach Scott Swanson started a “big and little sister” program years ago in hopes of connecting freshmen and senior teammates. Each senior is assigned to a different underclassman on the team and is encouraged to act as a mentor throughout the season.
When Swanson started the program, the teammates enjoyed it so much they asked him to keep it going.
“It’s such an important thing to help the new kids feel like there’s people here looking out for them, not just the coaches, but the people that they’re around more than anybody else,” Swanson said.
But the mentorship is not just limited to volleyball. Freshman outside hitter Mikayla Shields said her big sister, defensive specialist Megan Kirkland, has given her life advice, too.
“I’ve gone to her for even stuff like money before, like if I have a check I needed deposited I’d be like ‘Hey, what is this for? How do I need to deposit this?’ And she was like ‘Hey, just check with Amanda, do this, this and this,’ so even stuff as mundane as that, plus volleyball and everything in between,” Shields said.
The program has helped the freshmen get acclimated with the team this season, and that’s carried over into their performances on the court. The team is off to one of its best starts in program history (12-0), and Swanson credits some of the success to freshmen Shields, Courtney Koehler, Alicia Starr and Claire Edwards.
“When you look at what Courtney Koehler is doing, she’s setting half the time and setting our offense, you know she’s under pressure,” Swanson said. “Alicia Starr has stepped up in a position that she’s not used to playing and helped us in that way already. As far as our right side with Mikayla Shields, she’s one of our best hitters at times.”
When they’re not hanging out with their big sisters, Shields, Koehler, Starr and Edwards are most likely hanging out with each other. They’re roommates in an apartment and spend time watching Netflix and the Bachelorette, playing Jenga and eating meals together.
“We’re always together. We’re always doing some sort of fun activity, like there’s a never dull moment,” Koehler said. “We’re all big Netflix people. My favorite is Grey’s Anatomy. Alicia just finished watching Prison Break, so we all just kind of talk about those shows. It’s all like our thing.”
While they hang out together often, each freshman brings something unique to the court.
“I think we all have different weapons we bring to the team and on the court,” Edwards said. “I know that Mikayla Shields gets probably the most kills every game, Courtney Koehler is a big contributor, too, and me and Alicia switch off sometimes, so I think that we all help out with the success of the team.”
