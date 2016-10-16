Other USC Sports

No. 2 Gamecocks stay undefeated with double OT win over Florida

By Chris Dearing

Special to The State

Chelsea Drennan scored on a penalty kick in double overtime to give No. 2 South Carolina a 1-0 victory over No. 17 Florida Sunday afternoon at Stone Stadium.

It continues the Gamecocks’ school record winning streak to 14 games. South Carolina (14-0-1) also stays atop the SEC standings at 8-0 with three matches to play.

It’s the eighth shutout of the season. Mikayla Krzeczowski finished with four saves.

