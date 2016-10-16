Photos: South Carolina vs. Florida, women's soccer

Chelsea Drennan’s goal in double overtime won the match for USC 1-0 over Florida.
USC's goalkeeper Mikayla Krzeczowski makes a save during their match against Florida at Stone Stadium.
USC's Daija Griffin steals the ball from Florida's Samantha Chung during their match at Stone Stadium.
USC's Simone Wark attempts to take the ball from Florida's control during their match at Stone Stadium.
USC players greet teammate Sophie Groff as she makes her way to the field in preparation for their match against Florida.
USC's Kaleigh Kurtz attempts to pass the ball to another teammate during their match against Florida at Stone Stadium.
matchcock starters welcome each other to the field in preparation for their match against Florida at Stone Stadium.
matchcock's Daija Griffin steals the ball from Florida player Rachelle Smith during their match on Sunday.
Soccer officials are introduced to the crowd and players before the beginning of the match.
USC players stand at attention during the National Anthem before their match against Florida at Stone Stadium.
matchcock's Vanessa Kovar hydrates during their match against Florida at Stone Stadium
USC's Savannah McCaskill and Florida's Kristen Cardano both attempt to gain possession over the ball during their match at Stone Stadium
USC players and coaches huddle up to discuss their match plan before going into overtime during their match against Florida.
Many USC fans and students wore pink to show their support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Florida goal keeper Kaylan Marckese looks downfield after blocking a USC goal attempt during their match at Stone Stadium.
USC's Anna Conklin checks on downed teammate Simone Wark after a midfield collision during their match against Florida.
A player makes adjustments to shin guards during the USC vs Florida soccer match held at Stone Stadium.
USC's Savannah McCaskill attempts to make a path to the goal during USC's match against Florida at Stone Stadium.
USC's Sophie Groff checks on teammate Savannah McCaskill after a hard fall during their match against Florida.
