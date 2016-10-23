USC women’s soccer clinches SEC crown with victory over Tennessee

0:21 Watch: USC coach's daughter falls asleep chanting 'Game! Cocks!' Pause

1:06 USC Track and Field stadium gets a make over

0:32 South Carolina women's golf team wins NCAA regional

1:12 USC freshman swimmer to compete for Olympics

0:28 VIDEO: Meet South Carolina diver Allyson Nied

1:11 Video: Brooke Barnhill goes from USC to football career

0:42 Walk Out of the Darkness raises awareness for suicide prevention

1:54 Sisters open Lancaster school to train students for truck driving careers

2:25 Benedict Tiger Band vs Morehouse Tiger Band

0:48 Game Balls: Top USC performances against UMass