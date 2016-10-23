USC women’s soccer clinches SEC crown with victory over Tennessee

South Carolina’s women’s soccer team earned at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 2-0 victory over Tennessee on Sunday.
Savannah McCaskill scored both goals for the No. 2 Gamecocks (16-0-1, 10-0), who have won 16 games in a row.
Chelsea Drennan, Sophie Goff, Dominique Babbitt and Anna Conklin assisted on the scores.
Mikayla Krzeczowski had four saves for her eighth shutout.
USC closes out the regular season on Thursday at home against Ole Miss.
It's the 14th regular-season SEC championship in USC's athletic history, and the 2nd for Shelley Smith (she also won an SEC tournament).— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 23, 2016
It's the 14th regular-season SEC championship in USC's athletic history, and the 2nd for Shelley Smith (she also won an SEC tournament).— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 23, 2016
If USC wins its finale, or Auburn loses to Texas A&M, USC has the title all to itself. But either way, it's recognized as SEC champ.— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 23, 2016
The Gamecocks are also the lone major unbeaten team in the country after improving to 16-0-1.— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 23, 2016
CHAMPIONS!— Gamecock W. Soccer (@GamecockWSoccer) October 23, 2016
The #Gamecocks top Tennessee 2-0 to clinch at least a share of the SEC Regular-Season Title! #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/sG8LCQRsKu
THE NO. 1’S
South Carolina’s SEC champions
(* SEC tournament, all others regular season)
▪ Baseball (2000, 2002, 2004*, 2011)
▪ Men’s basketball (1997)
▪ Women’s basketball (2014, 2015, 2015*, 2016, 2016*)
▪ Women’s golf (2002*)
▪ Women’s soccer (2009*, 2011, 2016)
▪ Equestrian (2013, 2014)
▪ Women’s outdoor track and field (2002, 2005)
▪ Softball (1997, 1997*, 2000*)
Comments