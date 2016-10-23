Other USC Sports

October 23, 2016 7:03 PM

USC women’s soccer clinches SEC crown with victory over Tennessee

From Staff Reports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

South Carolina’s women’s soccer team earned at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 2-0 victory over Tennessee on Sunday.

Savannah McCaskill scored both goals for the No. 2 Gamecocks (16-0-1, 10-0), who have won 16 games in a row.

Chelsea Drennan, Sophie Goff, Dominique Babbitt and Anna Conklin assisted on the scores.

Mikayla Krzeczowski had four saves for her eighth shutout.

USC closes out the regular season on Thursday at home against Ole Miss.

THE NO. 1’S

South Carolina’s SEC champions

(* SEC tournament, all others regular season)

▪  Baseball (2000, 2002, 2004*, 2011)

▪  Men’s basketball (1997)

▪  Women’s basketball (2014, 2015, 2015*, 2016, 2016*)

▪  Women’s golf (2002*)

▪  Women’s soccer (2009*, 2011, 2016)

▪  Equestrian (2013, 2014)

▪  Women’s outdoor track and field (2002, 2005)

▪  Softball (1997, 1997*, 2000*)

