October 26, 2016 12:39 PM

Best of Gamecock social media: The sweet, sweet spoils of victory

By Ben Breiner

Winning has its perks

#CHAMPS

Real film room work

Sweet Carolina Girls ...

He’s a really experienced sophomore

Just Marcus and the HBC, hangin’ out

Get this man a “World’s Best Dad” mug

Such. Ugly. Jerseys.

